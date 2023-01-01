Salty Games
We create innovative tabletop games and good vibes.
-
NewEdoRead more about NewEdo
NewEdo is a full length tabletop roleplaying game set in a near future neon samurai world. With a medium-crunch system that focuses on character customization and flexibility, NewEdo is a great game for players who love to build the perfect PC.
NewEdo, the city, is perched at a series of inflection points - between the past and future, tradition and technology, mysticism and science - and the stories you tell will affect the future of the setting.
While it shares some of the neon-urban aesthetics of other modern science fantasy games, NewEdo is not a "-punk" franchise. Themes of aspiration, hope, and change are preeminent. Characters will become Legends, shaping the course of NewEdo.
-
Kitchen Table Robot GamesRead more about KTRG
KTRG is a simple rule system for battling your toys, wargaming models, kitbashed creations, and stuffed animals at home. It is an easy introduction to the world of tabletop gaming, intended to bring family and friends together in 30 to 90 minute games.
KTRG requires no screens and you don't have to buy anything to play - the PDF comes with everything you need, and you make the battle arena out of household items like boxes, pots, towels, and toys.
Suitable for ages 10+, easy to learn but challenging enough to be fun for everyone, and totally free, KTRG is a great excuse to get off your computer and go play with some toys.
Player Reviews
-
check out NewEdo
"The major difference I find from the typical cyberpunk ttrpgs and NewEdo is that you're not there to "save yourself" which is the general theme of Cyberpunk 2020/ Red/2077, etc. It's a cultured society with strong feels for both the future and the past. It's a near-future of hope, though layered in intrigue and spiritual undertones."
Scott P
-
check out KTRG
“KTRG is lots of fun.
We use blocks and toys to play out skirmishes between dinosaurs, He-man, and the Lego faction. The rules are easy to pick up and the kids enjoy playing – but there's enough meat on the bone that I find myself wanting to play more after they go to bed.
I'm really looking forward to the expanded game when it gets released."
Kris W
-
check out NewEdo
"I have never backed a kickstarter that was run this well. On top of the speed, you have been engaged and active and seem like you are doing a project that you love. The layout is very well done, the art is gorgeous, the writing is great, and the speech bubbles are a fun addition. For me, this has been an outstanding success and I am blown away. My only issue is I wish I had ordered this book in hardcover because it deserves a nice looking physical copy that I can show off."
Malerus