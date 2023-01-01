NewEdo is a full length tabletop roleplaying game set in a near future neon samurai world. With a medium-crunch system that focuses on character customization and flexibility, NewEdo is a great game for players who love to build the perfect PC.

NewEdo, the city, is perched at a series of inflection points - between the past and future, tradition and technology, mysticism and science - and the stories you tell will affect the future of the setting.

While it shares some of the neon-urban aesthetics of other modern science fantasy games, NewEdo is not a "-punk" franchise. Themes of aspiration, hope, and change are preeminent. Characters will become Legends, shaping the course of NewEdo.